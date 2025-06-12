Source: Great Lakes Post

DRC Kagame Sabotages Africa – How the Rwandan Dictator Destroys Peace and Unity on the Continent

11 June 2025

Beneath Paul Kagame’s image as Rwanda’s visionary leader lies a darker reality: his regime’s role in destabilizing the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for over two decades. Under the pretext of combating the FDLR, Rwanda has fueled conflict in eastern Congo, supporting groups like M23 to control mineral-rich regions. This has led to over six million deaths, mass displacement, and the looting of coltan and cobalt, enriching Rwanda while impoverishing Congo. Kagame’s tactics include military incursions, political manipulation, and diplomatic maneuvering, long shielded by Western allies like the U.S. and UK. However, sanctions in 2025 signal shifting global sentiment.

Like this: Like Loading...