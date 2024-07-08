How do you best help the traumatized, orphaned, hungry children in this documentary? Remove the West`s conduit of violence : President Paul Kagame

Source: Channel 4 News

DRC: Inside the world’s forgotten war

4 Jul 2024

The UN describes it as “one of the world’s most neglected crises”. The eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo is no stranger to war, but fighting has dramatically intensified in recent months. Just as the UN peacekeeping force is leaving after more than 20 years.

The fighting is centred in the North Kivu province, where the M23 rebels, backed by neighbouring Rwanda, are fighting the Congolese army for power and natural resources. Hundreds of thousands of people have fled the fighting, many seeking shelter around Goma, the largest city in the east.

