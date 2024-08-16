Africanagenda and Msingi Afrika are raising funds and awareness to stop the inhuman suffering of Congolese families forced to live in the Goma IDP camps. Let’s give meaning to Pan-Africanism, let’s make Ubuntu work.

Source: Msingi Afrika TV

DRC: GOMA REFUGEE CRISIS. THEY NEED OUR HELP

Premiered Aug 15, 2024

We cannot speak of Ubuntu or Pan-Africanism when our people are dying needlessly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Due to internal conflict, men, women, and children have been left without access to food, shelter, water, and healthcare for extended periods. For us as a people, ubuntu must mean more than just platitudes. It must refer to our collective action to help free our people from the clutches of pain and anguish. Here’s how you can help: When you purchase our new book, Fathers of PanAfricanism, we will donate 10% of the proceeds to the campaign we have launched to help alleviate the suffering caused by the Goma refugee crisis. Additionally, you can help the Goma Refugee Crisis campaign by making a direct contribution to our GoFundMe using the link we have shared and urging your friends and family to follow suit. Your donation will provide much-needed food, clean water, clothing, blankets, school supplies, and toiletries to the community’s men, women, and children.

To purchase the e-book: https://www.kobo.com/ww/en/ebook/fath…

To contribute to our GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/goma-refug…

