pathetic lame duck South African media of the see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil ABOUT RWANDA South Africa interviewing a very courageous and well-informed Nixon Katembo and cuts him off just as he explains about the FDLR

Source: SABC News

DRC | Borders & Regional Dynamics – Nixon Katembo

23 January 2025

Channel Africa correspondent, Nixon Katembo, joins us for an analysis.

Like this: Like Loading...