DRC Arrest of General Banywesize & Operation Kifwakiyo Against Kabila’s Networks

24 May 2025

In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Operation Kifwakiyo, meaning “sweep” in Swahili, marks a pivotal effort by President Félix Tshisekedi to dismantle networks of corruption and foreign interference tied to former President Joseph Kabila.

The arrest of General Pierre Banywesize on May 22, 2025, in Kinshasa, a key Kabila ally accused of aiding Rwandan mercenaries and the M23 rebels, highlights the operation’s aim to restore national sovereignty.

Launched to address internal betrayals and financial networks destabilizing the DRC, Kifwakiyo targets military officers, politicians, and business figures linked to Kabila’s regime (2001–2019), which left a legacy of corruption and weakened institutions. The fall of Goma to M23 in January 2025 exposed military disloyalty, prompting intensified efforts supported by international partners like the U.S.

The Wazalendo militias, alongside the FARDC, play a vital role in resisting foreign-backed rebels. By purging disloyal elements and seizing illicit funds, Kifwakiyo seeks to rebuild a unified, effective military and secure the DRC’s future, though challenges like regional tensions and Kabila’s lingering influence remain.

