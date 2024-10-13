BRAVO M. le President Tshisekedi, BRAVO!!!

Source: Firstpost

DR Congo President Walks Out of Macron’s summit in Paris Over Rwanda Appeasement |Firstpost Africa

8 October 2024

DR Congo President Walks Out of Macron’s summit in Paris Over Rwanda Appeasement | Firstpost Africa France might just be on the cusp of putting its diplomatic relations at stake with DR Congo. In an embarrassing moment for the French, DR Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi walked out of the French-speaking countries’ summit held in France over the weekend after President Emmanuel Macron’s opening speech failed to mention the conflict in the east of DR Congo. Congo said it considers this omission as an attempt to appease Rwanda, a party it considers to be involved in the conflict in the east. While French President Macron called for the resumption of political processes between the parties, the summit did not see any agreement between Congo and Rwanda. With DR Congo now angry, how will France balance its relations with the two French-speaking countries that are also mineral-rich?

