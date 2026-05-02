Dozens feared dead in air strike on village in northeastern Nigeria

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Dozens feared dead in air strike on village in northeastern Nigeria

Amnesty International says more than 100 people killed in military attack on a market in Jilli village.

By Mariamne Everett, AFP and Reuters
Published On 12 Apr 2026

Dozens of people are feared dead after Nigerian military aircraft struck a village market while pursuing members of the rebel group Boko Haram in the country’s northeast, according to a local official and an international human rights group.

Amnesty International said in a post on social media on Sunday that more than 100 people had been killed and 35 others wounded in the attack the previous day.

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https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/4/12/dozens-feared-dead-in-air-strike-on-village-in-northeastern-nigeria

 

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