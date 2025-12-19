Source: Truth Report

DJ WARRAS “THIS IS NOT A TRIBUTE” by Gareth Cliff and Kanthan Pillay

18 Dec 2025

This is not just a tribute. It is an indictment of a country losing its best people to unchecked criminality. Warwick “DJ WARRAS” Stock was more than a broadcaster or public figure. He was a bridge builder in a society poisoned by fear. A father who believed in listening before judging. A leader who understood that crime is the single issue tearing South Africa apart. And a man brave enough to say what others are too afraid to say.

This video reflects on Juarez’s life, his courage, and the brutal reality that took him from us. It confronts the violence that defines our society, the lies sold by media narratives, and the cost of liberal idealism in a country ruled by criminals.

It asks a hard question. How many more voices like his will we lose before we act. A light has gone out in South Africa. But his work does not end here. The responsibility now rests with those who remain to do the heavy lifting, to reclaim this country, and to honour his legacy with action, not silence.

Watch. Share. And decide whether you are willing to step up.

