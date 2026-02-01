The Great Reset Global Warming Monarch who is `interested` in Islam, Defender of the Faith…?

and the first nuclear Islamic State will be Britain – JD Vance

Source: Lauren the Insider

‘Disaster King’ — Queen’s Former Chaplain Gavin Ashenden on King Charles & the Royal Crisis

29 Jan 2026

Gavin Ashenden, former chaplain to the Queen, joins Lauren The Insider for a candid discussion on King Charles and the state of the monarchy. He shares his concerns about faith, politics, and the pressures facing Britain today. A serious conversation about a nation — and an institution — at a crossroads.

