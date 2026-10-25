Editor`s comment : Former DRC President, Joseph Kabila, has rebranded AFC ( Alliance Fleuve du Congo) as Front pour la Refondation de la Nation (FRN)

https://www.mediacongo.net/article-actualite-168620_dialogue_national_kabila_a_la_man_uvre_kigali_en_embuscade.html

Kabila represents Banyamulenge ( Tutsi elites) interests. Banyamulenge ( Tutsi elites) run the coltan-cobalt , rare earth mineral trade in Rwanda and DRC. With the imminent demise of President Paul Kagame`s dictatorship in Rwanda , is Kabila being handed the reigns to run the illicit trading via M23 and other destabilising militia elements? Is that why he is getting the spotlight in South Africa? South Africa fully supports most of Africa’s terrorist networks such as M23. South Africa has no interest in peace in the Eastern Congo and has protected Rwandan President Paul Kagame since 1994. South African main stream media maintains the corporate narrative.

Comments from the video below:

: He’s talking about social economy while Tshisekedi is the only president that made provinces like katanga and kasaï to have food through National Service. The only president who connects Congolese roads network since independence. The only president who builds hospitals, schools, universities and even airports. Kabila 18 years of destruction

: As SOUTH AFRICANS it evidence we lead by fools

:Rwanda is fighting the DRC for 30 years. Joka goes to Goma and is protected by Rwandans. Yet Kabemba is defending the rebel. This is so painful to Listern to. Not sure where the journalist found this guy.

Editor: the man being interviewed was found at South Africa Resource Watch which is an NGO therefore no surprises there

Source: eNCA

CheckPoint Podcast | Did Joseph Kabila betray South Africa? The M23 questions that won’t go away

22 Oct 2026

Joseph Kabila was president of the DRC when South African troops helped defeat M23 in 2013. Now, his reported alignment with the rebel movement raises a difficult question: has the former president betrayed a country whose soldiers fought against it? CheckPoint host Nkepile Mabuse puts that question to Dr Claude Kabemba, Executive Director of Southern Africa Resource Watch, in a conversation that examines Kabila’s political relationship with President Félix Tshisekedi and the shifting loyalties driving Congo’s conflict. But the stakes extend far beyond Kabila. With South African soldiers having lost their lives in the DRC, what should Pretoria demand of its political partners, and does it still have a coherent strategy for helping to resolve the crisis? Kabemba explores the influence of Rwanda and Uganda, competing peace initiatives and the international struggle for Congo’s mineral wealth. His central argument raises an uncomfortable possibility: even if the fighting ends, the same leadership failures and external interests could leave the country vulnerable to another cycle of conflict.

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