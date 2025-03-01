Déjà Vu for DRC

by PD Lawton, 1 March 2025

In 1997, the City of London and Wall Street Networks ran a regime change operation against President Mobutu Sese Seko. The coup of Mobutu was carried out under the guise of liberation from Mobutu`s decades of dictatorship and kleptocracy, by the AFDL (Alliance des Forces Démocratiques pour la Libération) with Laurent Desiree Kabila as the mascot. Longtime British operative, Yoweri Museveni who was put in power by the likes of Lord Malloch Brown and Baroness Lynda Chalker to govern Uganda by proxy for the City of London, neo-cololonialism of the British `Pearl of Africa`and newly acquired proxy government of Rwanda , under the genocial Paul Kagame, were the forces behind the AFDL `liberators`.

Image: Former President Laurent-Désiré Kabila

The AFDL invaded from all sides and mobilized from within DRC. Laurent-Désiré Kabila had been living in Tanzania which has historically played the role of Marxist, anti-government breeding ground. The ANC were harbored in Dar Es Salaam during their designation as a terrorist force by the National Party of South Africa under apartheid. The `empire in Africa` has long used the left as its tool for government by proxy. The liberation forces were and continue to be foreign funded anti- government entities. Tanzania`s role as the safe house for terrorist liberation forces was replaced by South Africa post apartheid. South Africa is now the safe house for terrorist liberation forces such as M23 and ADF ( Allied Democratic Forces) as South Africa duely follows the Western model.

The AFDL were an invasion of DRC using Rwanda and Uganda.

It was, and is, never a case of the good guys and the bad guys. The good guys and the bad guys are both manipulated by the same controlling hand. Africans do not get to choose their leaders. Their leaders are chosen for them. Mobutu was put in power by `the empire` after they assassinated Patrice Lumumba. Idi Amin was put in power after Milton Obote was ousted, only to be ousted himself and replaced by Yoweri Museveni. Habyarimana was the Tutsi candidate who was put in power after Gregoire Kayibanda was ousted and so the pattern goes across the length and breadth of the continent.

Cultivating anti-government dissent is not difficult in the DRC which has a disgracefully chronic level of poverty. Actors in the Eastern provinces and in Kinshasa have been cultivating dissent for decades. Since the 3 month flash of Lumumba`s government, there has been no unity in DRC. The liberation theology of most Pan Africanists, too lazy to analyze historical context, blame this lack of unity on the Berlin Congress of 1884.

The Alphabet Soup Game Continues

The latest rebranding of AFDL is AFC ( Alliance Fleuve du Congo) . AFC is also written CRA ( Congo River Alliance) just to add to the alphabet soup confusion. Before it was AFC or CRA, it was M23, before it was M23, it was CNDP (Congrès national pour la défense du peuple), before it was CNDP it was RCD (Rassemblement Congolais pour la Démocratie). There are also many ,many other acronyms to complicate politics in DRC which itself is an acronym. It is an acronym country that is stuck in ground hog day.( Ground Hog Day is an American film about a character that has to relive the same day over and over again until he makes the right choices)

If not for the scale of the violence, the systemic rape, the torture so brutal it has no adjective, if it were not for the minimum of 12 million dead but let us up that figure as around 7000 new corpses can be added in the last couple of weeks, we could inject some humour into the pit of misery and have a laugh with the average Congolese as this is about all they have in life , we could all laugh together that the most mineral rich country on Earth is permanently stuck in ground hog day.

Having a laugh at ground hog day would make pleasant change from reporting on the latest video circulating on social media of what another acronym is doing in Ituri Province, the ADF, which shows very young looking ISIS extremists bludgeoning villagers to death whilst repeating “ Allah Akbar” in a Satanic inversion of the Muslim religion. This hellishly macabre scene that was filmed and circulated on Whatsapp and yet its source and perpetrators remain elusive as always, took place at Chefferie des Walese-Vonkutu at the Community Administration Office in Ituri Province where lawlessness is kept alive by ADF and CODECO and others, operated by Uganda and financed in South Africa.

ADF are not so much into sexual torture, they stick to the reserve of brutality that is astonishing in its sheer barbarity. M23 tend to be sexually perverse and sadistic in ways that really defy belief. Letting a malinois dog on prisoners in Iraq has absolutely nothing on what M23 can cook up for their sadistic pleasure.

The macabre event took place in June 2021 in Ituri but is being deliberately recirculated without reference to the original date. Circulation of atrocities on social media and disinformation reporting by international media outlets is a concerted program to feed dissent against the incumbent government.

When M23 loot, rape and murder it is blamed on FARDC or Wazalendo ( patriotic citizen army)and broadcast so widely on social media that the less critically minded and younger generation begin to believe that M23 will save them from their situation which they believe is solely caused by their own government.

The DRC State has an annual budget of around US$ 18 billion with which to run a country larger than Western Europe. Ninety percent of that budget is from mining revenue. This is a government which is in shackles to the off-shore banking system and its crooked accounting regulators who are the majority of the mining companies that operate in DRC and Rwanda.

But all hail the new liberators, AFC !

Image: Corneille Nanga of AFC

M23 which is AFC which is the de facto Rwandan military, RDF, are in the process of repeating history and the events that led to Mobutu`s downfall. They have secured the capital cities of North and South Kivu as Uganda secures Bunia in Ituri. M23 are moving south towards the interior as RDF operatives are already in place in and around Kinshasa in neighbouring Republic of Congo. You can view the rebranded AFDL`s progress HERE.

President Tshisekedi may or may not last much longer.

