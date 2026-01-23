Source: Promethean Updates

Davos SILENCED: The 3 Words That Terrified the Global Elite

21 January 2026

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, along with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and President Donald Trump, delivered a powerful message at Davos, challenging the globalist model of managed decline. They advocated for a growth-oriented 'America First' policy, emphasizing job creation, sovereignty, and industrial growth. This contrasts sharply with the 'Globalism Light' approach promoted by leaders like Mark Carney and Ursula von der Leyen, who remain committed to depopulation and de-industrialization agendas. Susan Kokinda of Promethean Action breaks down the significance of these speeches, highlighting the ongoing battle between the American System and the British Imperial System, and urging viewers to support policies that promote the American System.

