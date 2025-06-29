Source: Vejon Health

Czech Data Reveals SHOCKING Drop in Conceptions

25 June 2025

The Czech Republic is seeing a dramatic and unexpected drop in conceptions—and 2025 could mark a historic low in birth rates. But what’s really behind this baby bust? In this video, we reveal newly published data showing a shocking decline in successful conceptions among women vaccinated before pregnancy. Could COVID-19 vaccines be influencing fertility on a population level? ======================================================== Infertility Nightmare – The Impact of COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination https://vejonhealth.learnworlds.com/c… ======================================================== We explore the possible biological mechanisms, the demographic consequences, and what this means for the Czech Republic’s future—across healthcare, education, and the economy. ▶ Was this avoidable? ▶ Why were warning signs ignored? ▶ And what can be done now? Don’t miss this critical analysis of one of the most pressing—and underreported—issues in post-pandemic public health.

