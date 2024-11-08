Creative thinking needed for electricity and water challenges in the country

In Gauteng, there are warnings of water shortages. We also remember the Day Zero water shortage scare in Cape Town a few years ago.

SA does not have much inland water, so it is imperative to think deep into the future.

The reality is that our country needs to double its water supply. As industry expands it will need more water. The population is growing and moving up the social ladder, using more water. We can’t keep telling people to have short showers instead of a bath.

So, elementary water planning dictates that we must find a way to double the national supply.

Meanwhile, we also have an electricity supply issue. With that too, we need to aim for 100% increase. We constantly hear of plans to add more solar power to SA. But the really good sunshine is in the Northern Cape, and there is a snag. There are no more power lines from there to places like Gauteng or the Western Cape, where the electricity could be sold.

Solar enthusiasts say: “Just build more long-range transmission lines.”

But long-range transmission lines cost a lot of money. “But solar is so cheap,” say solar enthusiasts, “As long as you measure the price at our front gate, and somebody else, like Eskom, pays for the power lines, by collecting money from the consumers.”

Reports say we will need 14,000km of new power lines. That will amount to some R200bn, which is enough to build over 30 small nuclear reactors, built in SA by South Africans.

You only get solar power when the sun shines, with none at night, and little before mid-morning and after mid-afternoon.

No problem, say the sun worshippers, just add batteries, plus more solar panels to charge the batteries during the day, then you can use that electricity around sunset. “But that costs more money,” say the thinking people. Sun folks reply: “Increase the electricity price.”