Covid: the Political Agenda

This is the first instalment of a five-webpage transcript of Dr Mike Yeadon’s testimony to the 86th session of Stiftung Corona Ausschuss, held on 7 January 2022.

In this transcript, covering the first twenty minutes of his testimony, Dr Yeadon establishes his credentials and rebuts critics of his motives.

Career

I’m Dr Mike Yeadon. I describe myself as an industry veteran. I worked in the biopharmaceutical industry for all of my life.

My first degree was biochemistry and toxicology. English people don’t like to brag, but I’m told I should. I was top of the year by a very long way.

As an undergraduate, I worked under military clearance at Porton Down: that’s the equivalent of Fort Detrick. It’s where the UK military develops its so-called chemical defences. So I was under the Official Secrets Act—they must have thought I wasn’t a crazy person at the time.

