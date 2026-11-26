Source: Vejon Health

COVID Booster Produces HIGH Spike Antibodies Five Years Later!

21 October 2026

Welcome to Vejon Health with Dr. Philip McMillan, physician in the United Kingdom following COVID for over 6 years. We investigate the primary causes of long covid, post-viral illness, clots, heart health and gut damage — with in-depth, evidence-based analysis for people who feel medicine is missing answers. New here? Subscribe and join the research journey. Please remember to like, share and comment.

For roughly five years after his third Pfizer dose, Benson reported being largely housebound or bedbound on many days, with multi-system symptoms that included cognitive difficulties, skin outbreaks, gastrointestinal problems, and vascular changes in his feet. He has said U.S. physicians (including one he described as a “Pfizer shill”) performed no relevant testing and offered no effective treatments, while his antibody levels remained extraordinarily high and continued rising. He also noted earlier possible COVID infections, including one in late 2019 and two more between his second and third vaccine doses.

Like this: Like Loading…