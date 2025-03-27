Corporations Rule

Source: THE WHY

Stealing Africa ⎜WHY POVERTY?

5 Jan 2013

Rüschlikon is a village in Switzerland with a very low tax rate and very wealthy residents. But it receives more tax revenue than it can use. This is largely thanks to one resident – Ivan Glasenberg, CEO of Glencore, whose copper mines in Zambia are not generating a large bounty tax revenue for the Zambians. Zambia has the 3rd largest copper reserves in the world, but 60% of the population live on less than $1 a day and 80% are unemployed. Based on original research into public documents, STEALING AFRICA is an investigative story of global trade and political corruption where money and natural resources only flow one way, and in the meantime poverty becomes harder to escape.

Filmmaker: Christoffer Guldbrandsen

Producer: Henrik Veileborg

Produced by Guld­brandsen

Film Released: 2012