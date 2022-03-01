Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Corona Investigative Committee

corona-ausschuss.de

Since mid-July 2020, the Corona Committee has been conducting live, multi-hour sessions to investigate why federal and state governments imposed unprecedented restrictions as part of the Coronavirus response and what the consequences have been and still are for people.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, an experienced trial lawyer licensed in Germany and California (USA) and co-founder of the Berlin Corona Committee, summarizes the Committee’s findings to date and takes stock of the situation. This is the level of knowledge on which the Corona Committee builds in its weekly meetings.

