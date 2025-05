Source: Simone et Laurent Gbagbo, le droit a le difference

COOL OPERATOR One man’s nonviolent struggle in a violent world

17 Feb 2025

Juan Carrero Saralegui, founder of the S’Olivar Foundation in Mallorca Spain, spent a life-time fighting injustices in Spain, Argentina and Africa. A film written & produced by Nicoletta Fagiolo Director and cinematography by Andres Arce Maldonado Original score by Andres Arce Maldonado 2025

Like this: Like Loading...