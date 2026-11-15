By Jeremy Kuzmarov

Joseph Kabila, former president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. [Source: aljazeera.com]

In mid-October, former President Joseph Kabila (2001-2019) of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) announced the launch of a new political coalition consisting of the Rwandan M23 rebel group, which controls the eastern DRC city of Goma where Kabila now resides.

A DRC government spokesman said that Kabila—who was sentenced to death in absentia last year for “complicity” with M23—had decided to “formalize his widespread attack against the Republic,” adding that “the choice to take up arms means killing Congolese in order to try to conquer territories.”

For years, M23 has terrorized the people of eastern Congo while helping to siphon off the DRC’s rich mineral wealth to Rwanda.

In 2024, a UN report determined that the M23 rebels had illicitly exported 150 tons of coltan to Rwanda that year. Amnesty International reported that M23 fighters forced Congolese miners to dig minerals and work underground for more than a week at a time in coltan mines near Rubaya in the DRC’s North Kivu Province, and Lomera, a gold-mining site in South Kivu Province.

Rwandan M23 militia members with whom Joseph Kabila is now allied. [Source: pbs.org]

Kabila’s alliance with M23 confirms allegations that he has always been a Rwandan quisling—something that U.S. journalists and academics have long overlooked.

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