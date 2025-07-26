Source: Friends of the Congo

Congo Unfiltered: Ann Garrison on Rwanda, the FDLR Narrative, and U.S. Silence on Congo

25 July 2025

In this powerful episode of Congo Unfiltered, Gaëtan Nzowo sits down with journalist Ann Garrison, one of the most consistent voices challenging dominant narratives about the Great Lakes region. Together, they unpack the legacy of the 1994 Rwandan genocide, the weaponization of the FDLR narrative, U.S. complicity, and how Western media continues to obscure the truth about Rwanda’s ongoing occupation and plunder of the DRC. From Kagame’s impunity to U.S. mining interests, this episode exposes the uncomfortable truths behind diplomacy, silence, and profit.

Like this: Like Loading...