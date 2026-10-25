Congo River water transfer: Tshisekedi demands referendum and ecological guarantees

The President of the Republic, Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, reaffirmed this Thursday, October 22, 2026 that any plan to transfer the waters of the Congo River to other countries will have to respect the Congolese Constitution and the laws of the country. In particular, he set two conditions: consultation of the Congolese people by referendum and rigorous scientific guarantees to preserve national interests and ecological balances.

The Head of State spoke in Luanda, Angola, at the opening of the 4th edition of the Luanda Biennale, a pan-African forum dedicated to the promotion of peace and non-violence.

“No commitment can be considered without respect for our Constitution and our laws,” he said, reaffirming the DRC’s position on this sensitive issue.

For Felix Tshisekedi, the preservation of the country’s interests and ecological balances is an essential requirement in any water transfer initiative. He also stressed the need to achieve durable solutions, based on scientific knowledge and fully consented.

“Trust between partners requires this clarity,” he said.

Water as a conflict prevention tool

During his speech, the Congolese president also advocated for enhanced African cooperation on water resources. Recalling its call for the creation of an African Coalition for Water Security, launched last July in N’Djamena, Chad, he proposed to give this initiative a more explicit dimension of conflict prevention, mediation and peacebuilding.

In particular, it called on States sharing lakes, rivers or groundwater to regularly exchange information on their needs, projects and the risks to which they are exposed.

Felix Tshisekedi also stressed the strengthening of river basin management organizations to enable them to produce reliable data, facilitate consultation between States and alert on the risks of drought, flooding and pollution.

Referring to the security situation in eastern DRC, he recalled the consequences of armed conflict on populations, including the destruction of essential services and forced displacement. He thus presented cooperation around water as a means of promoting mediation and restoring trust between the parties.

The head of state has finally put forward the Presidential Pact for Water, Hygiene and Sanitation, which sets targets by 2035. In particular, the DRC aims to increase the rate of access to drinking water to 60%, that of access to sanitation and hygiene services to 50%, and to ensure coverage of water, hygiene and sanitation infrastructure of 80% in schools and health facilities.

Organized jointly by the Angolan government, the African Union and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), this 4th Luanda Biennale is held under the theme: “Strengthening water governance in Africa as a lever for prevention, mediation and conflict resolution”.