Source: DW News

Exclusive: Congo President Tshisekedi accuses Apple of using smuggled minerals | DW News

5 May 2024

Tech giant Apple is facing serious accusations by the Democratic Republic of Congo over its procurement of minerals, which are reported to have been smuggled from the DRC into Rwanda. Legal representatives of the country country query the use of the so-called 3T minerals, which are reported to have been smuggled from the DRC’s war-torn east and have issued a stern warning to Apple, threatening possible legal repercussions.

Like this: Like Loading...