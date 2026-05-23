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Source: Frontline Africa

CONGO EMERGENCY: THE PART OF THE STORY THEY ARE HIDING

20 May 2026

On May 17, the World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Western media is treating this as a health story. On Frontline Africa, we will not. This is the 17th Ebola outbreak in Congo since 1976. The epicenter is Mongbwalu, a gold mining town in Ituri province — one of the most heavily militarized, mineral-rich, donor-dependent regions on the entire African continent.

The Bundibugyo strain that is now spreading has no approved vaccine. The DRC’s surveillance network failed to detect it for 4 weeks. Four health workers died before the alarm was raised. Cases have now reached Kinshasa, Goma (under M23 control), and Kampala. In this episode, we walk through the verified facts, the geopolitical context the western press is leaving out, the structural reasons why eastern Congo keeps becoming ground zero for these outbreaks, the link to the Trump minerals deal of December 2025, the Rwanda border closure, Uganda’s response, and the rumours that ordinary Congolese have circulated about why this keeps happening to their country. We centre Africa in global affairs with analysis, not emotion.

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