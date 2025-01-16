Al Jazeera press and others banned, new bill in parliament that criminalizes false reportage and positive reportage of M23 terrorists. BRAVO ! Pres. Tshisekedi!

Source: Africa Insider

Congo Army Retakes North and South Kivu towns from Rwandan Troops

13 Jan 2025

Congo’s Army announced it had recaptured the town of Ngungu from M23 rebels amid heavy fighting. The conflict, marked by failed UN peacekeeping efforts, has displaced millions, with families fleeing violence and artillery attacks. The military aims to end rebel ceasefire violations, while NGOs struggle to provide aid, with many civilians eating only once a day. Residents fear further violence as gunfire continues nearby. The government remains determined to push back M23, despite the ongoing humanitarian crisis. The fighting highlights the long-standing instability in the resource-rich region.

