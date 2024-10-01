Source: Msingi Afrika TV

Confessions of An Economic Hitman: Interview with John Perkins (Former Economic Hitman)

30 September 2024

You know as an African, when you try to explain the various forces on the ground that holds back your progress, there are those who are quick to tell things like “stop complaining” or “stop blaming the white man” or the many other derogatory thing they say to you. And most of the time, those that bash you are Africans like yourself who are living the so called American dream in the US or in Europe. But does this bashing remove the fact that there are forces on the ground in Africa that always do all they can to sabotage the progress of the African people? No it does not. To think otherwise is to be very ignorant. Join Oladele, Nduku and John Perkins as they shed light on the issue of economic hitmen in Africa.

