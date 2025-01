We ARE ENORMOUSLY FORTUNATE to have the advice of Dr McMillan

Source: Vejon Health

Coming Soon: The Clostridium Difficile Eruption

5 Jan 2025

Clostridium difficile, also known as C. diff, is a type of bacteria that can cause severe diarrhea and colitis. Did you know that C. diff infections are on the rise?

Like this: Like Loading...