M23 -RDF are filling their ranks with detained, press-ganged, coerced former FARDC soldiers, policemen and civilians. They are used to work in the mines of Rubaya.

Goma IDP camp hellholes emptied by M23. Told IDPs to return to their farms. Mass slaughtering of returning IDPs. Men murdered, women raped. Mass LAND CLEARANCE of Congolese land owners and traditional leadership. Now being replaced by EXPORTED RWANDANS.

USELESS CNN reporting. No mention of bank closures,food shortages, mass abductions, extrajudicial executions and pervasive oppressive fear under M23-RDF occupation

Source: Africa Insider

CNN Visits Rwanda’s Annexed mining Territories of Congo

26 Sept 2025

Rwanda has declared that it has “settled” the conflict with the Democratic Republic of Congo. The so-called ‘peace deal’ announced in June followed the advance of the armed group M23 – allegedly backed by Rwanda – which seized control of the key eastern cities of Goma and Bukavu earlier this year. Despite this, many armed groups in the DRC continue to fight. In this exclusive report from rebel-held Goma, M23 insists it will not stop until it reaches the country’s capital. Meanwhile, Rwanda denies supporting the rebels, even as it has annexed North and South Kivu and is actively extracting minerals from the region.

