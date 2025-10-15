Source: Vejon Health

Clearing the Spike – Why Detox May Be the Missing Step in Recovery

11 Oct 2025

What if the real cause of ongoing post-COVID symptoms lies in persistent spike protein that the body never fully clears? In this groundbreaking presentation, Dr Philip McMillan and researcher Joachim Gerlach explore new evidence showing how the spike protein can linger inside immune cells, endothelium, and even gut bacteria — silently driving inflammation and long-term illness. They outline a structured, science-based framework to support recovery:

🔹 Xenomorphics – revive cells trapped in a senescent (zombie) state 🔹 Xenolytics – remove damaged, spike-filled cells safely 🔹 Binders & gut reset – neutralize released spike and restore balance 🔹 ROOT Approach – reduce inflammation at its source

