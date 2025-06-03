Source: Australian Citizens Party

CITIZENS INSIGHT – John Lander – Election edges Australia closer to war

Former Australian diplomat John Lander returns to CITIZENS INSIGHT to discuss the election outcome and how Australia continues to move closer to war. Interview with John Lander, Former Deputy Ambassador to China (1974-76), Former Ambassador to Iran (1985–87)

Hosted by Robert Barwick, Research Director of the Australian Citizens Party

Sign the petition to Cancel the AUKUS agreement!: https://info.citizensparty.org.au/can… Visit the website of the Independent and Peaceful Australia Network: https://ipan.org.au/ Contact John Lander: voicealive@aol.com Contact the Australian Citizens Party: PHONE: 1800 636 432 EMAIL: info@citizensparty.org.au WEB: www.citizensparty.org.au

