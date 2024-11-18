from an interview in 2014

re posted from THE CORBETT REPORT

Interview 891 – Christopher Black Destroys the Myth of the Rwandan “Genocide”

by | May 24, 2014

Christopher Black is a Toronto-based international criminal lawyer who has spent the last 14 years successfully defending former Rwandan Gendarmerie General Augustin Ndindiliyimana at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda. In that 14 years, Black has uncovered copious evidence about what really happened in the so-called “100 Days” of 1994 and the four year civil war that led up to it. Today on the program, Black shares that information with us and deconstructs the lies that continue to be propagated about the Rwandan genocide.

SHOW NOTES:

Canadian lawyer wins legal battle over Rwanda charges

The Dallaire Genocide Fax: A Fabrication

The Truth About Rwanda

Kagame’s Mass Atrocities in Rwanda and the Congo

continue HERE to PODCAST: Source:

Like this: Like Loading...