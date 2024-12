Source: Middle Nation

Badr’s Lesson: Choosing Your Ground in the Battle of Ideas

30 Oct 2024

Join Shahid Bolsen in this thought-provoking talk as he delves into the intricate relationship between capitalism and society. Drawing on historical examples and contemporary issues, Bolsen challenges the conventional narratives surrounding capitalism, exposing its hidden costs and the myths that often go unchallenged.

Like this: Like Loading...