Chief of South African Navy, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese’s Stern Warning To Unpatriotic Politicians

17 Nov 2025

Chief of the South African Navy, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese, Warns Unpatriotic Government Leaders and Sellouts Who Are Turning a Blind Eye to Maritime Crime and Endangering the Navy and SANDF, While Pushing for Privatization “As the Navy, we rejected this sellout and unpatriotic decision.” “Attempts have been made by certain government departments to bring a foreign company to come patrol our waters.” “The unpatriotic and what appears to be a sellout posture of defunding the SA Navy and the SANDF in general…” “…these consistent underfunding and incapacitating of the South African Navy and the defence force in general is to ensure the success of the operations that undermine our nation…” “I often find myself questioning whether those responsible… may be directly or indirectly influenced by these drug cartels, illegal traders, maritime criminals, and human traffickers.” “…whether the people behind what I would like to call nonsense, if they are not busy with a mission to privatize the SA Navy and the SANDF…” “…private security is a lucrative business in our country and it is replacing the state security machinery.” “Should the SA Navy’s roles fall into private hands… the same government that today tells us there is no money to fund the Navy will use government reserves to fund those private security forces.”

