The Midweek Update – Chatham House PANIC: “Trump Destroyed the West” – January 14, 2026

Chatham House has confessed: the Western Alliance is dead, and Donald Trump is the architect of its demise. While the empire mourns its lost grip, America is booming. From Detroit’s factories to the fight for the Fed, the revolution is here.

In this episode, Barbara Boyd discusses the monumental shift brought about by President Trump, which has led to the end of the Western Alliance as announced by Chatham House. The video addresses three critical stories: the impact of Chatham House’s declaration, Trump’s recent visit to Detroit, and the tussle between Trump and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Boyd explains how Trump is reshaping America’s role on the global stage, reversing 80 years of decline, prioritizing American workers, and challenging the existing post-World War II order. The episode also covers Trump’s economic policies aimed at reducing healthcare costs, capping credit card interest rates, and making housing more affordable.

