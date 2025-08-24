The Congolese are not just fighting off Rwanda, they are fighting off the International Mineral Mafia

CHARLES ONANA: DRC / “THE CONGOLESE ARE ALONE”

17 August 2025

With an agreement signed between the DRC and Rwanda under the auspices of the United States, political scientist and journalist Charles Onana questions the true beneficiaries of this diplomatic compromise. While Washington clearly sees a strategic interest in it, what does it really mean for Kinshasa? In this video, he deciphers the geopolitical issues, the balance of power in the Great Lakes region, and the possible consequences for Congolese sovereignty.

