Chaos and Violence in Eastern Congo is Utopian Level Deregulation Run by Kagame for Western Multi-Nationals

“You can look at chaos and violence, in the perspective of neo-liberalism, is utopian level deregulation.
Chaos and violence is the ideal suspension of any type of regulation or law ,or rules, that investors , multi nationals, that they have to abide by, that they have to follow.
So all the rules go out the window when it`s a war zone, when it`s a conflict zone.
So that gives you free open, Wild West style access to the riches under the earth. Giving them access to what are called now `Conflict Minerals`, or Blood Diamonds, Blood Minerals.
That`s what they are trading in. That`s what powers your iphone and your electric cars.
And in fact since the resurgence of violence in the DRC , with the M23 rebels backed by Rwanda and the Kagame regime, mineral exports from the DRC have increased 15-20%.
The fact is Kagame has run Rwanda according to IMF dictates, structural adjustment reforms, neo-liberal, macro-economic recommendations and so on. He is hollowing out the public sector and privatizing all State assets selling them off to Western foreign multi nationals. One of his top advisors is a former World Bank official. And BlackRock, the largest asset management firm in the world, has partenered with Rwanda`s Sovereign Wealth Fund to manage a portion of their portfolio”
Source: Middle Nation
OCGFC Colonization of Rwanda: Members Excerpt
16 July 2024