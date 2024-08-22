super positive news from Zimbabwe!!! Zimbabwean milling company expanding, set to take over milled grain products in southern Africa

All Champion Food Milling products are supporting local farmers and are certified NON GMO

unlike South Africa`s Iwisa Maize which is owned by AngloAmerican conglomerates and is GENETICALLY MODIFIED

Source: Msingi Afrika TV

Champions Food Milling Company – Telling The Good Zimbabwean Story #rutendomatinyarare

21 August 2024

That African leaders are failing in their responsibilities to the African people does not mean we should ignore the Africans who are doing great things in the continent and outside the continent. This is the story of an African-owned food milling company that opened in Zimbabwe.

This story is told by ‪@rutendomatinyarare7718‬ and we are glad to share the good stories from Zimbabwe.

