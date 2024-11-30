Despite the removal of troops , Chad to remain a strategic partner of France. Senegal to redefine relationship with France.

Chad and Senegal to kick French troops out of their countries

30 Nov 2024

Chad announced on Thursday evening, November 28, 2024, the end of the security and defense agreements with France. The announcement was made on the 66th anniversary of Chad’s independence from France. Chadian Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah posted on the ministry’s Facebook page that the withdrawal of the 1,000 French troops stationed in Chad must be done “according to the terms” and “within the time frame provided for in the defense agreement.” As mentioned by Actu Niger, Koulamallah said the “decision is the result of an in-depth analysis aimed at affirming the full and complete sovereignty of Chad, 66 years after the proclamation of its republic.” According to RT, the announcement was made just hours after Koulamallah’s French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot paid Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno and him a visit in the capital N’Djamena on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and the 600,000 Sudanese refugees in Chad. The redeployment of the French forces from Chad will mean that France will no longer have a military footprint in the Sahel since French troops of the Barkhane operations were previously expelled from Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. Nonetheless, Koulamallah told AFP that Chad would not break off relations with France like its Sahelian counterparts because France is an “essential partner,” but Chad must “redefine its strategic partnerships according to national priorities.” Meanwhile, Le Nouvelle Tribune reports that Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye seems to be taking his country in the same direction. While Faye says the 350 French forces stationed in Senegal will eventually have to leave in the interests of national sovereignty, he is seeking a “renewed partnership” with its former colonizer because France has many businesses and citizens in Senegal.

