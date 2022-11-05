Central Corridor Tanzania SGR

Source: Africa Business and Travel Guide

Tanzania’s 4669 KM Trans-National SGR Railway Explained

20 April 2022

The Tanzania SGR is a railway system, under construction, linking the country to the neighboring countries of Rwanda and Uganda, and through these two, to Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as part of the East African Railway Master Plan, with its long term plan is connecting all the major cities and border towns across the country, as well Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique. Tanzania is investing billions of dollars so as to effectively use its geographical advantage and make it an African regional transport and logistics hub.

00:00 Tanzania Standard Gauge Railway Project 01:21 Phase 1 02:12 Phase 2 03:00 Phase 3 03:40 Phase 4 04:51 Phase 5 06:09 Phase 6 07:16 Other Sections