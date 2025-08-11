Censorship in Rwanda : the RPF`s Hate Speech is Projection

Tutsi Supremacists Hate Hutu and are conducting a slow genocide in Rwanda and the DRC

The analytics of this website show the percentage of readership by country. Readership from Rwanda has been averaging just below 10%. However, of late our Rwandan readers are non-existant. Having conducted some enquiries it would appear that African Agenda is now banned in Rwanda.

The Government of Rwanda have ordered this website to be blocked.

When people are liars they accuse others of doing exactly what they themselves are doing. This behaviour is called `projection`.

Paul Kagame and the RPF are liars. Their origin, history, identity and current role IS ALL A LIE. It is a lie of such shocking proportion that they get away with it.

Paul Kagame and the Tutsi supremacists are responsible for the greatest bloodbath in African history. They have murdered millions in the coldest of blood and they have murdered the truth of the history of the Great Lakes, for now anyway.

These people are killers.

The Rwandan Government is terrified that young Rwandans will read about their history on this website because it is not the same history they are indoctrinated by. You see, even the word `Inyenzi` is lied about. Everything is a lie.

And the Rwandan Government know that. That is why they attacked this website and that is why they murdered the editor of Ikaze Iwacu and destroyed all of the information on that website. God alone knows what they did to the Rwandan and Congolese journalists who contributed to it. Olivier Nduhungirehe knows. I know he knows because he wrote to me in 2016 and said that with the destruction of Ikaze Iwacu ” there went another source of the truth”.

