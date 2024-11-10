interesting……something big is planned for CAR…$US 100 million from USAID for southern border with DRC
Source: Africa News Agency
CAR rebels surrender as Chad military joins in border peace efforts.
7 Nov 2024
The Central African Republic said Wednesday that several hundred rebels have surrendered and handed over their weapons over to government troops and U.N. forces. The rebels surrendered less than a month after the C.A.R reached an agreement with neighboring Chad to jointly protect the two countries’ 1,200-kilometer border. Officials now hope to organize local elections that were postponed in October due to insecurity.