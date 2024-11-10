interesting……something big is planned for CAR…$US 100 million from USAID for southern border with DRC

Source: Africa News Agency

CAR rebels surrender as Chad military joins in border peace efforts.

7 Nov 2024

The Central African Republic said Wednesday that several hundred rebels have surrendered and handed over their weapons over to government troops and U.N. forces. The rebels surrendered less than a month after the C.A.R reached an agreement with neighboring Chad to jointly protect the two countries’ 1,200-kilometer border. Officials now hope to organize local elections that were postponed in October due to insecurity.

