this is why USAID are investing US$ 100 million in the CAR/DRC border region, to counter Russian influence. We can expect new terrorist militias

re posted from SPUTNIK AFRICA

On November 21, the Kimberley Process lifted all restrictions on diamond exports from the CAR. The embargo was introduced in 2013. In 2016, the embargo was partially lifted, allowing the country to supply diamonds from five conflict-free zones.

CAR May Attract Russian Companies to Diamond Mining, Country’s Minister States

The Kimberley Process, a UN-backed initiative with over 80 participating states, aims to prevent “conflict diamonds”—used to fund wars and terrorism—from entering the international market. It controls nearly all global diamond trade.

The Central African Republic could become more attractive to Russian mining companies after the diamond embargo lifts, Minister-Delegate in the Administration of the President of the CAR for capital construction and strategic investments Pascal Bida Koyagbele stated. Russian Ambassador Alexander Bikantov held a meeting with Koyagbele to discuss developing the national diamond mining industry following the lifting of the diamond export embargo , according to the Russian Embassy in Bangui. As reported by the Russian ministry, Koyagbele thanked the Russian authorities for their assistance in removing the trade restrictions and expressed hope that the CAR would become more attractive to large Russian mining continue reading HERE: Source: https://en.sputniknews.africa/20241129/car-may-attract-russian-companies-to-diamond-mining-countrys-minister-states-1069473113.html

Like this: Like Loading...