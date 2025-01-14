re posted from THE RWANDAN

Burundi Accuses Rwanda of Supporting Terrorism on Its Soil

10 December 2024

Burundian President, Evariste Ndayishimiye, has once again alleged that relations between his country and Rwanda remain strained, blaming Rwanda for harboring individuals accused of terrorism against Burundi. Speaking in an interview with France’s TV5 Monde, conducted at his residence in Bujumbura after a recent investors’ summit, President Ndayishimiye pointed to Rwanda as the source of ongoing tensions.

During the interview, the president revisited the long-standing issues that have plagued relations between the two neighboring countries. The border between Burundi and Rwanda, first closed in 2015, was reopened briefly in 2022 but was closed again in January 2024. It remains shut with no known negotiations underway to reopen it.

When asked whether citizens could hope for improved relations, President Ndayishimiye explained the history of the strained ties. He recalled that in 2015, following a failed coup attempt in Burundi, perpetrators sought refuge in Rwanda, prompting Burundi to close its border. In 2020, he reopened the border as a gesture of goodwill and initiated dialogue with Rwanda, including agreements to extradite individuals accused of terrorism and coup-related crimes to Burundi.

Despite these efforts, Ndayishimiye expressed frustration that the agreements reached during high-level discussions and expert meetings were not implemented. “It’s disappointing that Rwanda has refused to hand over those who attempted a coup and have been orchestrating acts of terrorism in Burundi from Rwandan territory,” he stated.

Pressed on whether he was explicitly accusing Rwanda of facilitating terrorism in Burundi, Ndayishimiye affirmed his stance. “That’s the truth. These actions are planned in Rwanda. It gives shelter to these individuals, supplies their needs, and they enter Burundi from Rwandan territory. To protect the safety of Burundians, we had no choice but to close the border until Rwanda demonstrates a change in its behavior and implements the agreements reached between our countries.”

Ndayishimiye further stated that Burundi would reopen its border once Rwanda surrenders the individuals responsible for the attempted coup. He insisted the problem lies with Rwanda, not Burundi.

Efforts to get a response from the Rwandan government were unsuccessful, as they have not publicly commented on the allegations. However, Rwandan government supporters on social media have often hinted at military actions in the Kibira Forest region, though their remarks have typically been ambiguous.

As tensions persist, the possibility of renewed diplomatic relations between the two East African neighbors remains uncertain. For now, the border stays closed, a tangible reminder of the deep divisions that have yet to be resolved.

