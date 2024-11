this is not a good idea. What if the telecommunications network in Burkina Faso had been compromised by a foreign ( Western) company? Western intelligence would now have a back door into not just all communications in BF but now also Mali and Niger

Source: Africa is Powerful

Burkina, Mali, and Niger Boldly Dismantle Tariff Barriers with New Unified Telephone Code

19 Nov 2024

