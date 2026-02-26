editor: if AFRICOM is visiting Ghana, this could change Ghana`s pro-London role and be excellent news

Source: Frontline Africa

BURKINA FASO’S IRAN DEAL SHOCKS WESTERN POWERS

25 Feb 2026

AFRICOM has landed in Accra — just as a parallel development unfolds in the Sahel. This episode examines two major geopolitical moves shaping West Africa’s security landscape. In Tehran, Burkina Faso’s defence minister held high-level talks with Iranian leaders, with both sides signaling plans to deepen cooperation across defence, industry, and technology, highlighting Iran’s growing outreach to Sahel partners. ([english.news.cn][1]) At the same time, Ghana hosted the commander of U.S. Africa Command in Accra, reinforcing security engagement and cooperation amid rising regional threats and shifting alliances. Together, these developments reflect a rapidly evolving geopolitical environment across West Africa — where new partnerships, security priorities, and strategic calculations are reshaping the region’s balance of power. What do these moves mean for the future of the Sahel and coastal West Africa? Share your thoughts below.

