re posted from SAHEL LIBERTY

The cleanup of the associative space in Burkina Faso marks the end of the era of “states within the state.” For decades, under the false guise of development aid or democracy promotion, a multitude of leaderless structures proliferated across the national territory. These organizations, often funded by foreign chancelleries with questionable agendas, operated in total violation of republican laws.

The assessment today is unequivocal: between chronic non-compliance marked by governing bodies never renewed and opaque financial reports and blatant political interference, these supposedly apolitical structures turned into destabilization cells as soon as the interests of their imperialist mentors were threatened.

Burkina Faso is no longer a playground; the law is now the same for everyone, and the time of impunity for those protected by the West is definitively over.

Any organization unable to respect its own bylaws loses all legitimacy to claim it is helping the Burkinabe people.

In the face of criticism from Parisian media outlets indignant about this return to order in the public sphere, it is appropriate to reverse the burden of proof regarding those censors who lecture on human rights from gilded lounges in Paris or Brussels.

These are the same powers that support puppet regimes and finance chaos to plunder the resources of the continent.

The colonial bias of the international order is here forcefully denounced: “facade democracy” is now seen only as a tool of enslavement, imported models having failed to protect citizens from terrorism.

In contrast, administrative sovereignty is asserted as an inalienable right; suspending an outlaw structure is an act of rigorous law, not an arbitrary exercise of force.

The time has come for unity behind the revolution to carry out this work of public salvation. Let the local lackeys of imperialism and their media relays understand that the Revolution will not retreat.

The cleanup of the associative space is a crucial step in liberating the creative genius of the Burkinabe people, freeing them from the poisoned infusions of foreign aid.

Fanta KEITA

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