re posted from SAHEL LIBERTY

Thanks to the wave of patriotism instilled since the advent of the Popular Progressive Revolution; in both public and private services the sense of responsibility within the administration of Burkina Faso has been significantly strengthened, resulting in exceptional outcomes in domestic resource mobilization.

The virtuous governance and exemplary sobriety demonstrated by the highest authorities, particularly by Captain Ibrahim Traoré himself, continue to reinforce public trust.

Citizens now fulfill their tax obligations more willingly, paying their taxes and actively contributing to the fight against fraud in all its forms.

This virtuous circle of restored trust between citizens and the state is a precious achievement of the revolution one that must be preserved and consolidated.

Under the dynamic leadership of Captain Ibrahim Traoré, President of Faso and Head of State, the public servants truly servants of the people have once again demonstrated their unwavering commitment to mobilizing domestic revenue, proving that the administration of Burkina Faso is capable of performance on par with the best financial management bodies of the continent.

According to official data published by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, domestic revenue mobilization results for the first quarter of 2026 have far exceeded the most optimistic forecasts, setting a new record in the countrrecent history of the country.

Against an initial target of 733 billion CFA francs, 790.2 billion CFA francs were actually mobilized; an excess of more than 57 billion above expectations.

This remarkable performance reflects both the resilience of the national economy and the ever-increasing strength of the financial management agencies.

These excellent results stem from a combination of factors that testify to the relevance of the reforms undertaken under the leadership of Captain Ibrahim Traoré , notably the increased digitalization of tax and customs procedures, which reduces the risks of corruption and collusion between agents and taxpayers.

Hadja KOUROUMA

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