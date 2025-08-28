When Burkina Faso is accused of being the terrorists that it battles daily. When Burkina Faso is accused by a UN report of human rights violations against children…

La Patrie ou La Mort !

Source: Traore Resistance

Burkina Faso Expels the United Nations — Traoré’s Boldest Move Yet

27 August 2025

Burkina Faso expels the United Nations in a bold move led by Captain Ibrahim Traoré. On August 18, 2025, this historic decision sent shockwaves through global diplomacy and redefined what sovereignty means in Africa. This video explores why Burkina Faso made the unprecedented decision to expel the UN and how Captain Ibrahim Traoré framed it as a fight for dignity and sovereignty. From the Sahel’s battlefields to New York’s UN headquarters, discover the clash between international judgment and African self-determination. Was this the reckless gamble of a fragile state—or the defiant cry of a nation reclaiming its honor? Watch until the end to understand the deeper meaning for Africa’s future.

