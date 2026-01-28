Source: Afro Infos 243

Stop Rwandan Aggression. Uvira: “We lived through a month of hell with the M23 rebels. Seeing our Governor, our FARDC soldiers, and Wazalendo today is a real relief,” rejoiced the residents of Uvira upon the arrival of Governor Jean Jacques Purusi

Bukavu under looting by the M23-RDF in Kadutu, Uvira secured by FARDC/WAZA

January 26, 2026: Bukavu Looted by the M23-RDF in Kadutu, Uvira Secured by FARDC/

WAZA BUKAVU Looted – This Sunday, January 25, 2026, Rwandan rebels from the M23, notorious auxiliaries of Rwanda, systematically looted the T.P. military camp in the Industrial Quarter, Kadutu commune, Bukavu city, South Kivu province.

URGENT: SITUATION IN UVIRA — ON-THE-SITE TESTIMONY A testimony gathered on the ground reveals the truth behind the houses vandalized by delinquents in #Uvira. According to the woman interviewed, Rwandan terrorists manipulated the city’s youth, inciting them to commit these destructive acts. This account highlights not only the external influence on the local population but also the need to remain vigilant to protect civilians and preserve peace in the region. North Kivu – Armed Incursion in Musenge North Kivu: On the night of January 24-25, 2026, an armed incursion took place in Musenge, in the Mwenye group (Lubero territory). This attack resulted in the deaths of two FARDC soldiers and caused material damage, including the burning of houses and community buildings. The situation has reignited concerns among residents already affected by a recent massacre in Mausa. Many displaced people encountered along the roads believe that the persistent insecurity is linked to the presence of armed groups between Butuhe and Nziapanda. Local leaders and civil society are calling on the authorities to take concrete measures to dismantle these armed groups in order to strengthen security and restore state authority to provide lasting protection for the population.

