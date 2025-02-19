re posted from THE RWANDAN

Bukavu after chaos and uncertainty is finally occupied by the Rwandan army and the M23.

16 February 2025

By Ben Barugahare

Bukavu, the capital of the South Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), fell on Sunday, February 16, 2025, under the control of elements of the AFC/M23 and the Rwandan Defense Forces (RDF). The Rwandan forces and the M23, coming from the north, exhausted and in small numbers, awaited reinforcements arriving from Cyangugu, Rwanda, during the night before deploying into the city on Sunday morning. By 10 a.m., the M23 soldiers, supported by Rwanda, controlled the Rusizi I border following the flight of Congolese immigration officers who had abandoned their posts since Friday.

As of today, the AFC/M23 and the Rwandan army hold several strategic points in eastern DRC: the borders of Ishasha, Kitagoma, and Bunagana with Uganda, the border of Goma with Rwanda, and now that of Bukavu.

